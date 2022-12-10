Alma Park farmer grateful for help after breaking leg in buggy rollover

A farmer who badly broke his leg in a buggy rollover at his property has thanked those who helped him and urged others to be careful with the machines.
He was using the four-wheel buggy and turned too fast, which caused it to flip and land on his leg, breaking it and exposing bone.
"Luckily my daughter was with me," he said.
"She got my boot off and was able to stick it under the door frame enough for us to drag the leg out.
"The neighbours came over and put some cover over me so I was in the shade and the ambulance came down from Lockhart."
The SES, firefighters and police also attended his Mullemblah Road property.
"I was pretty well looked after," Mr Wallis said.
"I'd really like to thank those people who turned out for someone who did something stupid.
"I've done a massive amount of work on my four-wheeler bike, which has been quite good.
"But by hell, this buggy turned over pretty quickly."
Mr Wallis, 69, has been farming all of his life.
"You can be wise in hindsight," he said of the incident.
"It doesn't appear us cockies are going to change our way, but we probably should."
While Mr Wallis' machine was a buggy, not a quad bike, Safe Work Australia notes the dangers of quad bikes.
There were 64 quad bike deaths in Australia in the five years to 2021, many of which were being used for work.
"We're told we should be wary, but we don't listen," Mr Wallis said of the machines.
"Or in the heat of the moment, we don't react properly or we're not careful enough.
"All of the rollover protection things are good.
"I think we can improve them because it doesn't seem like us cockies will change our ways."
Mr Wallis said he had been well looked after at Wagga hospital.
He has since been discharged and is able to walk on the damaged leg.
His recovery continues.
