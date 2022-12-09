Baranduda will be out to retain its unbeaten record in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district on Saturday.
The Rangers are away to premiers Yackandandah in the top of the table clash.
The visitors have won their four games, while the Roos have just the one loss.
Elsewhere, Howlong is determined to break its winless start at home to Barnawartha Chiltern, Eskdale hosts Mount Beauty, while Kiewa travels to Dederang.
Meanwhile in provincial, Wodonga is away to St Patrick's, Wodonga Raiders host North Albury, Corowa is home for the first time this season after the floods against Belvoir, East Albury hosts New City, while Lavington is home to the in-form Tallangatta.
And in Hume, Culcairn makes the trek to Osborne, Brock-Burrum is home to Holbrook, while Henty hosts The Rock Yerong Creek.
The final match between Walla and Rand has been declared a draw after the game couldn't be played, due to growing harvesting commitments.
Meanwhile, sidelined Albury Thunder leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha will host a clinic for youngsters at Albury's QE2 Square around midday on Sunday.
The Thunder will play Hobart Hurricanes in the city's first Big Bash game for competition points on New Year's Eve.
