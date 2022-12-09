The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Darcy Brown prepares to round out first full year of boxing

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Carter, Blake Clarkson, Darcy Brown, Sarah Iroms and Tino Tuau. Picture by James Wiltshire

Darcy Brown has been fighting his entire life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.