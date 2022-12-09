Darcy Brown has been fighting his entire life.
It was only once he stepped into the ring for the first time one year ago did the context take on a whole new meaning.
As an Indigenous man dealing with mental health troubles, post traumatic stress disorder and depression, Brown, who fights under the moniker 'Buddy Oldman', has rolled with the punches in order to fly the flag for the causes closest to him.
His boxing journey has ticked over 12 months since his initial bout, and the 51-year-old is ready to round out the year with a Masters of the Ring event next Saturday.
It's a chance for a shot at the Victorian Masters state title, but most importantly, to put the ones closest to him on his back and show them that it's not about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.
"Getting in the ring and having a boxing match is just a small part of what I'm about," he said.
"It's not about me, it's about the causes that I fight for and the smiles and reactions I get from people who are living on the spectrum with autism.
"Having kids and adults with autism, ADHD and other mental health issues lead me to the ring - they're the big highlights that I enjoy."
To understand why Brown preaches and practices advocacy for various mental health causes, you first have to know the man.
A decade spent as a bouncer in what he references as the "dirtiest and dingiest places in Sydney" was followed by a role in juvenile justice as an Aboriginal education officer.
As a victim of sexual assault when young, Brown now mentors through the sweet science at Lavington's Hurricane Combat Centre and he admits stepping through the gym's doors in November 2021 was a real turning point in his life.
"In all truth and fairness, the best thing I did was to go and train under Tino Tuau (at Hurricane)," he said.
"He's an excellent boxing coach, but he's also an outstanding human.
"He's able to work with me because he understands my mental health as he's a support coordinator in the disability services.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I'm currently (mentoring) through the gym, not only Aboriginal kids but kids that are on the spectrum and other kids who are not on the right path.
"I don't have any degrees behind me, but I have a huge degree in life."
Brown's will add another qualification point to his degree of life when taking on Shane Slater in his upcoming Victorian Masters bout on December 17.
It'll mark the 10th fight of the pugilistic preachers' career, one which has already seen him crowned the Masters Boxing Australia Golden Gloves champion back in July this year.
Each punch he delivers is mechanically made up of fibrous tissue, but the real torque which drives it comes from deeper within.
"All my accolades are for everybody that I stand up and fight for because they're the reason I do it," he said.
"It makes me proud because I have a son with autism, a grandson with autism, a son with ADHD, I live with mental health, I'm an Aboriginal man, my wife is an Aboriginal woman.
"The stereotyping of Aboriginal people, I'm trying to change that - I want to take people on face value.
"Life is not sugarcoated, it's hard and it's hard to deal with things."
While crossing onto the canvas has kept Brown in shape physically, cardio doesn't hold a candle to it's benefits to the brain.
He knows this, and he also knows he's not alone in saying it.
"The biggest misconception with boxing is that it's a sport of violence, it's not," Brown said.
"It actually keeps you under control and every day you're training your mind which help with your own mental health.
"It creates endorphins which give off positivity, and being around similar people in the gym, it's a fantastic environment.
"It lines up with the Hurricane slogan of one team, one family."
Following his next fight, Brown is launching into a 30 hour punching bag challenge kicking off on January 13 2023, raising money for local charity Wellways.
To donate, visit the link on Brown's 'Buddy Oldman' Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.