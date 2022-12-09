A number of players who contested Australia's biggest tournament last weekend, including Border product Zach Murray, will play at Howlong Golf Resort on Sunday.
Blitz Golf is back after debuting last year.
"Changing the event to a Sunday (from a Friday) will give all golfers and their families a chance to come and see these outstanding pro golfers, it's golf's version of T20," Howlong's general manager Shaun Whitechurch enthused.
Changing the event to a Sunday (from a Friday) will give all golfers and their families a chance to come and see these outstanding pro golfers, it's golf's version of T20.- Shaun Whitechurch
Twenty-four pro players will tackle the unique format, which starts with a six-hole event.
Half the field is eliminated after that with the final 12 to tackle three holes, which is then cut to four.
That quartet will play a modified stadium hole in front of the clubhouse.
The winner of the $15,000 event will contest the national final in Adelaide next month.
There's also an amateur section with that winner also moving through to the amateur decider in South Australia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pros start from 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.