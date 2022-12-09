The Border Mail

Howlong Golf Resort to host second Blitz event on Sunday

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 3:17pm
Wodonga-raised Zach Murray made the cut at last weekend's Australian Open. He will also look to perform at Howlong, which boasts a family fun day environment.

A number of players who contested Australia's biggest tournament last weekend, including Border product Zach Murray, will play at Howlong Golf Resort on Sunday.

