YOUR SAY: Health funding shouldn't be based on who screams loudest

Sorry Senator Ruston (and every other politician), that should not be the case. It should not be up to communities to scream when it is obvious what is needed when compared to other communities of similar size and demographics. The benchmark for our community in this case are Ballarat and Bendigo, both of which have far more clinical infrastructure capacity than we do, even though they happen to be closer to Melbourne and its many world-class health facilities. Yet you'd think the need would be greater for our community because of our distance from Melbourne and Sydney.

