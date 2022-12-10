YOUR SAY: Health funding shouldn't be based on who screams loudest

"In relation to capital funding, there's always opportunities for communities to come to the federal government to seek additional funding to make sure that their facilities are fit-for-purpose for their communities and I would encourage this community, if that's what they want, that the federal government should be at least prepared to listen to a case that's put forward around the delivery of services," Senator Ruston said.
Sorry Senator Ruston (and every other politician), that should not be the case. It should not be up to communities to scream when it is obvious what is needed when compared to other communities of similar size and demographics. The benchmark for our community in this case are Ballarat and Bendigo, both of which have far more clinical infrastructure capacity than we do, even though they happen to be closer to Melbourne and its many world-class health facilities. Yet you'd think the need would be greater for our community because of our distance from Melbourne and Sydney.
There needs to be a national, mandated benchmark for health facilities and service provision based on factors such as population, demographics and distance. It may surprise many that there isn't. It should not be based on who screams the loudest or political pork-barrelllng to win votes.
In letters, Kevin De La Torre referred to the Nationals, saying: "Keep in mind they are only politicians playing political games with the populous of Australia." What an empty statement - how did you manage to pick one group of individuals out of "the colourful lot" that have been elected to represent us?
We have eight elected Senators and three members of the house who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders. When one of these, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, states her reasons for opposing the Voice, she is hounded and bullied; the political party that she is part of shows respect and support.
A person responsible for delivering government assistance to marginalised groups referred to "tribal conflict" being a bigger hurdle than "racism". The latest census showed a massive increase in those who claim to be Indigenous, mainly in the urban centres; these are most likely to gain positions of power under the Voice, with nothing beneficial for rural and remote communities.
Positions on government boards are like consultants: they are chosen to deliver a predetermined outcome to suit the agenda of the ruling body. Let's start improving the lives and welfare of these rural and remote communities by taking time to listen to Senator Price and then deliver some real outcomes, not lip service.
