A stockpile of soft plastics in West Wodonga is being assessed by Environment Protection Authority Victoria.
EPA Victoria chief executive Lee Miezis confirmed on Friday officials were heading to the Border to assess a site as part of their investigations into REDcycle, the suspended soft plastic recycling program.
"They want to make sure that is not presenting an unacceptable risk to our communities or our environment," he said.
The authority had already discovered about 3000 tonnes of soft plastics in six warehouses across Melbourne.
Mr Miezis said fire posed the greatest risk and asked warehouse owners storing soft plastics to tell the EPA.
"Knowing about them and being able to manage them is the most important thing we can do to manage risk," he said.
In May, EPA officers found a warehouse containing soft plastics in Williamstown North which was under the control of the operators of REDcycle.
The site was brought into compliance after EPA intervened and further regulatory action against the company has led to this larger discovery.
Mr Miezes said much of the soft plastic had come from interstate, largely NSW and the ACT.
"We have a vibrant circular economy here in Victoria.
"Unfortunately we've got one company who haven't done the right thing."
"Right now officers are on the ground, we know where these sites are.
"We will manage them and we'll continue to use our capability, intelligence to run every lead to ground to make sure we have the full extent of this problem well understood and well managed."
