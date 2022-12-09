Man, 19, dies in single-vehicle crash at Walla on Friday night

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash at Walla on Friday night.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 10.30pm at Camelot Lane, with emergency services receiving reports a Toyota Landcruiser utility had rolled over.
"A 19-year-old man was located at the scene and pronounced deceased by NSW Ambulance paramedics," police said in a statement.
"The only passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries."
Murray River Police District officers have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
