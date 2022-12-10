Nine homes went under the hammer on Saturday, with another one selling before auction on Friday evening.
A home at 56 Coyles Road in Wodonga was passed in with a vendor bid of $1.2 million, but PJ Murphy real estate agent Leon Kowski said he hoped there would be an offer accepted within next week.
"The bidding guide we've been flagging for this property has been within $1.4 and $1.5 million and based on some previous sales and current properties out there for sale now, we're very confident in that range," he said.
Mr Kowski said the ten acre, four bed, two bathroom home attracted about 30 interested people to the auction.
"They're not making any more land, they're certainly building plenty of houses, but to find something on ten acres this close to town is very rare," he said.
"There was some interested groups that were there watching it possibly unable to bid, it doesn't surprise me that it passed in and didn't go under the hammer.
"I think the fear and uncertainty of interest rates has made people reluctant to bid at auction.
"However, in saying that a property of this size it doesn't always mean that people are going to be ready to buy a house after seeing it within four weeks, unconditionally and at auction, so this will now give people the chance to make an offer to finance subject to approval."
A four bed, two bathroom home at 28 Church Street in Wodonga had two bidders, but was passed in at $695,000.
First national real estate agent Harley Maclachlan said he hoped to have the sale of the 946m2 house locked in on Monday.
"Bidding started at $600,000, we went up in $25,000 increments...negotiations are still ongoing," he said.
"We believe it will go up, we have been quoting $800,000 to $850,000 throughout the entire campaign, so we do believe we'll achieve a result somewhere around that figure."
McGrath real estate agent Mitchell Nash said about 15 people turned out to the auction of 18 Mulberry Court in Lavington, but the property only received one bid, which was ultimately rejected.
The four bed, two bathroom home was priced around the high $600,000s to the low $700,000s.
"We do have multiple buyers that we're working with subject to a couple of conditions, who couldn't bid at auction," Mr Nash said.
Stean Nichols real estate sold 144 Mountford Crescent in East Albury on Friday night, cancelling it's planned Saturday auction.
Agent Jack Stean said the four bed, two bathroom home went for an undisclosed amount, while 296 Walsh Street, a three bed, one bathroom home, had four bidders and sold for $770,000.
Stean Nichols also auctioned 724 Macauley Street (passed in at $870,000), 444 Jamieson Street (passed in at $775,000 vendor bid), 515 George Street (passed in without bids, but interest afterwards) and 1/691 Boyes Cresent (passed in at $440,000) in Albury.
Rise Real Estate auctioned 515 Milro Avenue, Albury.
The agency was asked for comment.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
