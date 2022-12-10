A disability advocate says accessibility improvements to Wodonga's pools is a "half win", but has renewed calls for a hydrotherapy pool on the Border.
Since then, Wodonga Council has installed a new hoist at WAVES Wodonga and purchased a new hoist for the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre, but the women say the pools are still not fully accessible.
Ms Paull, a wheelchair user, travels a long, expensive and painful taxi journey to the hydrotherapy pools in Wangaratta and Corowa, but said she'd now be able to use the Leisure Centre pool in hot weather.
"It's still not warm enough, because it's not an actual hydro pool, but we'll probably go there a lot more now, now that there is a hoist," she said.
"It's not a full win though."
Disability carer Sharyn Ryan welcomed the hoist, but said the Leisure Centre still needed a change room that could be used by all people.
"There needs to be something we can put Bonnie and Glen (her clients) on, so we can put their swimmers on and get them into the water chair," she said.
"If there's no change room Bonnie has to stay in her swimmers until they get back to her house, which is too cold, when it gets to 35 degrees it will be lovely."
Wodonga Council said it was exploring options to improve a disabled change room at the Leisure Centre aquatics area.
Both Ms Paull and Ms Ryan repeated their calls for a public hydrotherapy pool on the Border.
Ms Paull said the upcoming redevelopment of the Albury hospital was a perfect opportunity to include a hydrotherapy pool.
Icaria Health director Peter Sirr supported the push for a hydrotherapy pool, comparing Albury-Wodonga to nearby similar sized or smaller cities, which had their own facility.
He said the warmth and buoyancy of heated water could be therapeutic for people with disabilities or those recovering from injury, as well as being an accessible option for exercise.
"The Border really needs a proper hydrotherapy facility for all people to be able to access hydrotherapy options," he said.
Director of Albury's Gould Swim Academy Janine Gould earlier this year said she would typically receive about 20 calls a month from people asking about using her indoor pool for people with disabilities or those recovering from injuries or surgeries.
"We definitely need a rehab or hydro pool," she said.
Albury Wodonga Health's current hydrotherapy pool is not open to the public.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
