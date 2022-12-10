A 20-year-old and 36-year-old man have appeared in two Riverina courts on Saturday over drug charges.
In June, Murray River Police District established Strike Force Geegullalong to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs - predominately cocaine and methylamphetamine - from Melbourne into Southern NSW.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators arrested a 20-year-old Melbourne man in Holbrook at about 12.15pm on Wednesday December 7.
Soon after, officers from Victoria Police's Major Drug Squad attended a Melbourne home and arrested a 36-year-old man.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A search warrant was executed at the Richmond home, where police seized mobile phones, items consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs, including two pill presses, and other items relevant to the investigation.
A second search warrant was executed at the home of the younger man in Melbourne, where police seized 1kg of cocaine, 500g of methylamphetamine and $20,000 cash.
All items will undergo forensic examination.
The younger man was taken to Albury Police Station and has since been charged with an outstanding warrant and nine offences;
He appeared in Albury Local Court on Saturday where he was refused bail to reappear in the same court on Tuesday February 7.
NSW Police extradited the 36-year-old man from Victoria on Thursday December 8.
He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for 11 offences:
He appeared in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Saturday.
Investigations under Strike Force Geegullalong are continuing.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Geegullalong is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.