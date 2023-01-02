Few could claim to be more appropriately named than Bel "Buzz" Cook.
Her buzzing energy, determination and attitude to get things done are clear, even in the short time it takes to interview.
"It was a bit of a childhood name, my brother called me that and then I started going to school and it just stuck, I've been called "Buzz" ever since," she said.
"That's where Digitally Buzzed came from."
Digitally Buzzed is Ms Cook's business, a digital agency that can do anything from designing software, making mobile apps, virtual reality, augmented reality, websites or custom software to meet clients' needs.
"When I started doing digital - do you remember blackberries?" she asked.
"That was the sh** at the time, you could get an email on your phone and that was such a wild time and then I jumped on the bandwagon for learning digital."
From there, Ms Cook made her way from working for big companies in Sydney to setting up her own business in Alice Springs, then travelling to Darwin, before finding her place in Benalla, where she now resides.
She said she'd been in the industry for 10 years before she packed up one day and moved to Alice Springs.
"I was so stable, the clients I had in Sydney were Apple, Google, Woolworths, Subaru, Toyota, all these massive clients," she said.
"It was a pretty wild move.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It took a long time to wind down from city life to - it's not even country life, it's outback life - it took a long time for me to adjust to it, but I'm so glad I did.
"In city's you're trying to keep up with the times and you want the status and you want the latest car and you want the latest phone, but in the NT, in the outback, it doesn't matter.
"It's about the people, it's about the relationships and how you're contributing to community and society, so it's nice."
Ms Cook said she didn't realise she needed more grounding in her life until she arrived in Alice Springs.
"I thought I can actually make a difference here to local communities or small businesses, whereas you're just making money for the top people (in Sydney)," she said.
"But by working for a cafe or for an Indigenous community it's changing their life, it's actually helping them, so I think that's really what inspired me."
Ms Cook said one of the projects she's most proud of was an app she designed while in Alice, which brought street art and murals around the town to life using augmented reality.
She also created a fishing app, which tells people where they can and can't fish using a satellite system, so even if they have no reception they can still obey fishing laws.
Currently, she is working on a plan in the North East.
"Our goal is to make Benalla the first country Victoria region to have a drone light show and we have plans to deliver one in the new year, which we're super excited about," she said.
"As things come out we will learn it, we want to be ahead of the trend in trying to invent things ...."
Ms Cook now has a team of 15 'digital ninjas' and is expanding her award-winning business, but what might surprise some people is that she never went to university.
"Ten years ago I put myself down about that, because I thought I wasn't good enough," she said.
"I wasn't as elite as the others, but in our industry it doesn't matter, because by the time I finished my degree it would have been out of date, in my industry we're doing things that haven't even been done before."
Her advice to others with a goal or a dream?
"Put your head down and your bum up and keep working really really hard," she said.
"Just keep striving, as opportunities come up, say yes, take it and work the rest out later.
"If you really want something so bad, you'll have so many people telling you it's a stupid idea, you can't do it and sometimes you take that on and believe it, but if you really, really want something just keep going and doing it no matter what."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.