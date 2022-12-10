'If you're not right, get it checked': Common sense advice for us all

Not one of us knows what lies ahead in life.
While we have dreams and make plans, sometimes things happen beyond our control that we never expected.
And sometimes those events turn our world upside down.
Such was the case for Cyndal Clarke.
"It was bad enough that it was triple-negative breast cancer with such limited treatment options ... but Stage 4 is incurable," she says.
We can only imagine what Cyndal and her family - husband Jordan, their children, Scarlett, 6, Lockyer, 3, and baby Callie, and Cyndal's stepchildren Livv, 16, and Zane, 17 - must be going through.
And yet amid the emotion and stress of appointments and arrangements, Cyndal is still able to impart an important health message.
"If you're not right, get it checked," she says.
"Find things before it's too late - before the word 'incurable' is something you need to understand."
It's the type of common sense, uttered in the worst of circumstances, that we all should be following, but so often we don't.
The "she'll be right" attitude comes easily to us, as we foolishly think bad things happen to other people.
Or perhaps we have good intentions, but our day to day commitments and the general busy-ness of life gets in the way.
It can be more convenient, especially if others depend on us at home or work, to brush aside any niggling symptoms or concerns in favour of the many tasks that fill our day.
We mustn't forget, however, that good health is a gift, not a given, and can be interrupted without warning.
Perhaps any reluctance to go see a doctor may also stem from some fear - what if it is actually something serious?
But even if so, that's not the end of it; with medical treatment and procedures continuing to advance, far better to seek professional help sooner rather than later.
Cyndal is now waiting to see if she's eligible for a clinical trial that may bring her more time with her family.
Something we would all wish for her.
