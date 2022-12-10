The Border Mail

'If you're not right, get it checked': Common sense advice for us all

December 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan and Cyndal Clarke vow not to let fear and despair rule their lives in the wake of Cyndal's cancer diagnosis. Picture by Rebecca Randall

Not one of us knows what lies ahead in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.