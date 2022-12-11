The Border Mail
Osborne downs Culcairn to keep winning streak alive

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 11:34am
Osborne's Johnny Ryan was in pink touch on Saturday, making 43 not out for his side. Picture by James Wiltshire

Osborne remains on top of the Hume first grade ladder heading into the Christmas break after downing Culcairn comprehensively on Saturday.

Liam Nash

Local News

