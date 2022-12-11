Osborne remains on top of the Hume first grade ladder heading into the Christmas break after downing Culcairn comprehensively on Saturday.
The Lions were bowled out for under 100, before host Osborne crunched the required runs for the loss of just two wickets.
Winning skipper Ed Perryman was pleased with his sides' approach with the ball.
"It was a pretty good bowling effort, we had them six or seven down for not many and they ended up getting to 97," he said.
"We thought it was a pretty good to keep them to that, and we chased them down nicely."
Osborne's opening quick Joe Perryman was on fire with game best figures of 4-26, while Harrison Hugler (3-30) also impressed.
Lachlan Knobel's innings of 20 was Culcairn's best with the bat.
On the run chase, Jack Glanvill (30) set the tone before teenage sensation Johnny Ryan piled on the hurt with an unbeaten 43 to steer Osborne over the line.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Perryman noted Osborne is beginning to fire across the board, a scary proposition for opponents with the side now without loss this season.
"Joe's probably starting to find his rhythm now and is bowling a bit quicker which is good," he said.
"He was probably the standout, so hopefully he can build on that and keep getting better and better each week.
"Johnny (Ryan) is a really good player for how young he is, he's only 16, and he opens the batting most weeks so he's going to be a really good player in future.
"Jack's a class player as well and he made a good knock too."
The Rock Yerong Creek nabbed a crucial win over Henty, led by the brilliance of Todd Hannam.
Hannam finished with 3-19 as the Swampies reached 153 all out, and it would have been a far less if not for Henty captain Daniel Terlich (62) showing some fight.
In the second innings, Hannam cranked 13 boundaries on the way to making 79 and guiding the outfit to a seven wicket victory.
Elsewhere, Brock-Burrum claimed the win as Holbrook forfeited, while Walla versus Rand was abandoned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.