Dederang remains hot on the heels of the competition's leading sides Yackandandah and Barandunda after sweeping Kiewa aside on Saturday.
A strong showing with the willow handed the Demons all points as captain Tristan Mann's 55 not out underscored Dederang's resolute performance on home soil.
Batting first, Kiewa put 148 on the board with Mick Russell's half century the highlight.
Clement Beazley (4-36) did the bulk of the damage for Dederang before Mark Nichol (33), Andrew Mann and their skipper fired to see the Demons scalp a seven wicket triumph.
Over at Eskdale, Mt Beauty import Sulaiman Hussain continued his wrecking form as the Power sealed a commanding win on the road.
ALSO IN SPORT
Hussain clubbed 39 alongside opening bat Gregor McLennan to fire Mt Beauty to 164, and though Eskdale's tail wagged it didn't prove to be enough as Ben Baude's dismissal on 28 all but sealed the side's fate.
The Power's Patrick Dodd (4-25) worked his magic, alongside Lyndon Mitchell (3-27).
And in a low scoring affair, Barnawartha-Chiltern prevailed at Howlong to add a five wicket victory to the books.
The Spiders struggled to get going with bat in hand as they slumped to 56 all out, with just two Howlong players reaching double digits.
Chad and Ashton Brookes then completed the task for the Miners in a touch under half of the allotted overs.
