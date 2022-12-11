The Big Bash League's top prize was in Albury on Sunday as the Border city prepares to host its first official fixture for the T20 cricket competition on New Year's Eve.
Sydney Thunder leg spinner Tanveer Sangha greeted fans in Albury and toured Lavington Sportsground with the BBL trophy ahead of his side's clash with Hobart Hurricanes at the venue.
Albury mayor Kylie King said getting to hold the trophy made it feel "real" that the event was almost here.
"To have Tanveer check out the facilities was a reminder it's not far away and it will be a proud moment to host these teams," she said.
"Tanveer was impressed with what he saw and could get a sense of the fact fans could get close to the action.
"He's a little bit concerned about anyone in the VIP box because he thinks there might be a few sixes heading their way (laughs)."
