BBL trophy in Albury ahead of Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes fixture at Lavington Sportsground

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
Sydney Thunder's Tanveer Sangha holds the BBL trophy with Daryl Tuffey at Albury's QEII Square on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Big Bash League's top prize was in Albury on Sunday as the Border city prepares to host its first official fixture for the T20 cricket competition on New Year's Eve.

