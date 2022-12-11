A Border student has been accepted into 12 universities before even sitting an exam.
James Fallon High School leaver Bella Taylor was offered early acceptance to universities in five states and one territory, settling on University of Wollongong for her architectural engineering degree.
"I was just hoping I would get into at least one, and I got into a little bit more than one," she said.
Victorian high school students will receive their VCE results on Monday. Some NSW students will be informed of their HSC results on Thursday, after an IT issue saw preliminary marks published on the NSW Education Standards Authority website five days early.
For students like Miss Taylor with direct offers, final exam results do not impact plans for next year.
Creative and Performing Arts head teacher Katrina Joss said early acceptance can benefit students like Miss Taylor who have a clear plan for their studies. It can also relieve some stress.
"She's independent, she's motivated, she's creative, so she could have put her skills to anything. Having these options has given her lots to choose from," Mrs Joss said.
"Early entrance allows kids to approach exams without that uncertainty, so it reduces a lot of the anxiety that they feel towards those exams."
In October, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the government was assessing the dramatic increase in direct offers, as the university sector scrambles to nail down enrolments.
The chief executive of the national curriculum authority suggested the surge was how universities were addressing pandemic disruptions to schooling and travel, including vanishing revenue from international students.
Miss Taylor said the sector should diversify their application criteria, particularly as the pandemic had so disrupted the schooling and results of many of her peers.
"Architecture and design is really portfolio based. They should have more portfolio-based entry rather than just academic questions," she said.
"Even if you don't have amazing grades, people are still really creatively talented. They should get recognition for that."
Mrs Joss agreed.
"It shouldn't be taken on marks alone because it is never indicative of the practical application," she said.
