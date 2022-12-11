If there's a label you could stick on North Albury's performance this season, it would be gutsy.
The Hoppers have often had to dig in during matches throughout the season, and that was no different in round 11 as Matt Condon's charges collected an 83-run win over Wodonga Raiders.
Aside from Ben Fulford's half century, fortunes appeared ominous for North Albury until a stunning ninth wicket partnership between Haydyn Roberts (50 not out) and Blake Elliott (15 not out) carried the men in green through to 8/194.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raiders came charging out like a colt out of the turnstiles until Zac Barrenechea was trapped leg before wicket at 1/65, then Joseph Harris got to work.
Harris snared three quick wickets and later removed Raiders skipper Alistair Burge to finish with 4-13 to steal the game away from the hosts.
Meanwhile, Belvoir was all class as it dispatched Corowa in ruthless fashion to now sit second on the table.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Corowa's Mitchell Wagstaff was a steady hand as the hosts were shaky on 5-70.
Howewer, his exit for 39 would soon trigger a collapse as Matthew Jaensch cleaned up the tail to claim 5-32 and see Corowa slump to 126.
The Eagles looked at ease on the chase, and despite losing both openers, Drew Cameron (36*) and Nick Green (35*) went aggressive to see Belvoir collect an eight wicket win.
