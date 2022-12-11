Tallangatta heads to the Christmas break on a four-match winning streak at 50-over level after blasting Lavington by 10 wickets on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Bushies skittled the home side for only 68 as Sam Stephens claimed 4-23.
Openers Shoaib Shaikh and John Oswell then racked up the runs.
Given the visitors handed North Albury its first loss in the T20 game on Tuesday night, no team is in better form.
"Playing Tuesday night cricket is actually a good thing because we've got a lot of new faces in the team, the more we play together the more you understand the way the guys play and we learn to play for each other a little bit more," Stephens revealed.
"It's worked in our favour, although, granted, we've had a few injuries from playing that much cricket, maybe we should have managed some players.
"I think everyone agrees playing that Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday a couple of weeks ago was too much but, other than that, the Saturday, Tuesday works, Melbourne (Victorian Premier Cricket) has been doing it for years, so I can't see why we can't."
Oswell backed up his unbeaten knock with a cracking catch to finish off the Panthers' paltry innings.
"John and Phil Neville do the keeping at various times and John dived across in front of second slip against a left-hander to take an amazing catch, diving to his left," Stephens praised.
"It wasn't going to carry to second slip, so it was a great effort to dive that far and hold it."
Lavington's top score was extras with the Bushies sending down 19 wides, which has proven a frustration for a number of teams this season.
Wodonga also bowled 17 wides in its away game against St Patrick's.
Lavington's Ryan Brown was the top score with the bat on 10.
There's still one round left until the Christmas break, but Tallangatta has the round 12 bye.
The season is now at the halfway mark of the regular season.
The ladder (after round 11) is: North Albury 51 (seven wins, no losses), Belvoir 39, St Patrick's 39, Albury 33, Lavington 33, Tallangatta 33; East Albury 30, New City 21, Wodonga 18, Wodonga Raiders 18, Corowa 12 (six losses).
The first month of the season was washed out, but clubs have now been able to string together seven games.
The final round before the three-week holiday break will see Albury at home to St Patrick's, Lavington hosts New City, Belvoir travels to East Albury, Corowa faces a brutal battle to grab its first win against premiers North Albury, while Wodonga Raiders host Wodonga in the local derby.
After round 12, the competition resumes on January 7.
The first week of finals start on March 11.
