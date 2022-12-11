The Border Mail
Tallangatta belt Lavington by 10 wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 11 2022 - 6:42pm, first published 3:48pm
Tallangatta's John Oswell attacks Lavington's bowling in the club's 10-wicket win after skittling the home team for only 68. Picture by Mark Jesser

Tallangatta heads to the Christmas break on a four-match winning streak at 50-over level after blasting Lavington by 10 wickets on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

