Police are currently searching Lake Mulwala following the suspected drowning of a boy at Yarrawonga on Sunday morning.
Police have been told two 16-year-old boys went fishing in a tinny at the lake on Silverwoods Boulevard, near The Sebel Yarrawonga resort, just before 9am.
It is believed the boys were hit by a wave and fell overboard into the water.
A man aged in his 30s and another in his 50s saw the boys in trouble and swam to their aid and managed to pull one of them to shore, but the other remains missing.
"Search and Rescue officers are currently searching the lake with assistance from air wing patrols, SES, and police divers," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The boy is yet to be located and the search continues."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
