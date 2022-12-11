The Border Mail
Police searching for 16-year-old boy at Lake Mulwala after falling overboard while fishing from boat

By Beau Greenway
Updated December 11 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
Police and SES vehicles on scene at Silverwoods Boulevard, near The Sebel Yarrawonga resort, in relation to a suspected drowning of a boy in Lake Mulwala on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Police are currently searching Lake Mulwala following the suspected drowning of a boy at Yarrawonga on Sunday morning.

