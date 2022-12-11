Hot starts can be game defining in Cricket Albury Wodonga's Provincial ranks, and East Albury found that was exactly the case against New City.
The Crows tore through the batting nucleus of Tendai Maruma, Talor Scott and Eben Botha early on to restrict the Phoenix to 145, later turning on the style with the bat to seal an eight wicket win.
East Albury vice captain Matthew Tom spoke about the importance of hitting the mark from the off.
"We did well early on and knocked over three of their best players which was a big part of the game," he said.
"Those three early wickets set us up and got us a score we could chase down pretty comfortably in the end."
There was little to fault the Crows in the game's opening phase.
East Albury removed New City's first five batters for 26 runs, and a whitewash was on the cards until Darryl Tuffey came to the crease.
The former New Zealand international scored efficiently and looked poised to raise the bat for a composed ton, but was given his marching order after edging one to wicketkeeper Miles Hemann-Petersen on 83.
Cameron White (3-26) was pivotal for East Albury during the initial stages, as was Caleb Hobbs later on in the piece as he fell centimetres short of a milestone knock upon removal for 48.
His opening stand with Tom, who was dismissed earlier on 35, had Brett Davies' men chirping with Darren Keenes and Salinda Perera crafting mature innings' of 40 and 20 not out respectively to see the Crows stride over the line with relative ease.
What impressed Tom was the united approach when it came to making the runs, meaning the side isn't reliant on one or two star performers firing to get the job done.
"Caleb Hobbs batted really well, he hasn't had much of a hit yet this year - he's been away a lot and things like that - so for him to get a bit of time in the middle was great," he said.
"We've had a lot of 20s, 30s, 40s; not many big scores but a lot of guys are chipping in with runs here and there.
"We'll obviously try and build on that before Christmas and keep going."
