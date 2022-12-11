The Border Mail
East Albury hits straps with ball to oust New City

By Liam Nash
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 4:38pm
Cameron White was destructive for East Albury against New City, inciting capitulation which would prove massive in the grand scheme. Picture by James Wiltshire

Hot starts can be game defining in Cricket Albury Wodonga's Provincial ranks, and East Albury found that was exactly the case against New City.

