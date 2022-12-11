Yackandandah has joined Baranduda on points after a dominant display on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
The visitors went into the round nine clash a win ahead of the premiers, but they showed their class at home.
The Roos restricted the Rangers to 6-141 from the 40 overs and then cruised past the total only three wickets down and 29 balls to spare.
Opener Jayden Barter top-scored for Baranduda with 56, including five boundaries.
He combined in a 52-run stand for the third wicket with captain Zach Leach (17), but that was the only partnership above 34 as the miserly attack never allowed the top team to race away.
No. 6 Aidan Ryan chipped in with an unbeaten 30, posting three fours, but former Belvoir provincial bowler Casey George led the charge with 3-24 from seven overs.
"He can do all sorts of things with the ball, he can move it away and also cut it away from you, he can swing it in, he bowled really well," team-mate Jay Hillary praised.
The Rangers had a chance when they had the home team at 3-71, but Hillary (59 not out) and Cam Evans (34no) shared an unbeaten 71-run stand.
"It was like Cam and I were back to our old ways from last year, we played together really well," Hillary added.
The pair have tormented a number of teams in recent seasons, combining for match-winning partnerships and often in crucial games.
The match was totally different to their grand final clash.
In one of the most pulsating deciders at district level, Roos' teenager Lachlan Martin hit the winning runs with a four over cover.
Quite remarkably, it was his first bat all season and he walked out to face a hat-trick ball.
Captain Bailey Glass declared it one of the best feelings he had ever experienced in cricket and The Border Mail picture of a jubilant Martin running towards his jubilant team-mates summed up the game of the year.
The teams now face the two bottom sides as they look to hold the advantage over the three-week Christmas break, with the competition to resume on January 7.
The ladder (after round nine is): Baranduda 33 (four wins, one loss), Yackandandah 33, Dederang 30, Barnawartha Chiltern 27, Kiewa 24, Bethanga 24; Mount Beauty 21, Eskdale 18, Howlong 6 (no wins, six losses).
Round 10 pits Yackandandah home to Eskdale, Baranduda hosts Howlong, Bethanga travels to Mount Beauty, while Dederang, which is in top form after toppling Kiewa, is home to Barnawartha Chiltern, which defeated Howlong.
District has an 18-round season with the finals to start in early March.
