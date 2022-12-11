Pool Pirates are enjoying a pre-Christmas purple patch, now two wins on the bounce after beating Wodonga in A-grade women's action on Sunday.
The 20-5 romp was engineered by a seven goal haul from Macy Clark, who hit the back of the net in each quarter to see her side steam towards the break in top form.
Ryleigh Hogan was also in her element, scoring five for the Pool Pirates.
It sees the side pull alongside Northside Stingrays and Albury Tigers on two wins each, following the latter's defeat to ladder leader Sharks.
Leah Dodd was at it again, drilling five goals on her own during the 10-2 triumph at Albury Swim Centre.
In the men's top division, Stingrays pulled no punches on the way to victory over Development.
IN OTHER NEWS:
All of Stingrays' threats made their way onto the scoresheet bar Charlie Jackson, steering the competition powerhouse to a 16-5 result.
In the remaining match, Sharks handed a similarly bruising defeat to Albury Tigers, with three goals apiece to Ben Douglass, Matt Hogan and Josh Gould seeing the scores read 18-6 at the end of the fourth quarter.
