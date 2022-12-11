The Border Mail
Pool Pirates go two from two by beating Wodonga

By Liam Nash
December 11 2022
Ryleigh Hogan locks on to her target. Picture by James Wiltshire

Pool Pirates are enjoying a pre-Christmas purple patch, now two wins on the bounce after beating Wodonga in A-grade women's action on Sunday.

