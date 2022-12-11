The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury stock agent hands over record-breaking fundraiser donation to Leukaemia Foundation

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:51pm, first published December 11 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David and Suella Hill said the support for the fundraiser and during 130-kilometre trek from business, farming and livestock communities had been "incredible". Picture by Mark Jesser.

Albury stock agent David Hill has set a new fundraising record for the Leukaemia Foundation, the charity's largest single donation at $142000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.