Albury stock agent David Hill has set a new fundraising record for the Leukaemia Foundation, the charity's largest single donation at $142000.
Mr Hill made the donation in person to Leukaemia Foundation chief executive Chris Tanti on Saturday, with his wife and top supporter, Suella, by his side.
In October Mr Hill trekked from Albury to Wagga in memory of his great niece Billie Grace Richards, who died suddenly of blood cancer one year earlier.
"It was the final chapter of it. We're very humbled about the experience. It was a big journey," Mr Hill said.
"It's a happy-sad thing. It's happy for a sad cause. The outcome has been really good," Mrs Hill said.
Mr Tanti said Mr Hill's fundraiser was a topic of discussion at the Leukaemia Foundation offices where colleagues watched his record breaking campaign.
Mr Tanti said the $142000 would go toward research, accommodation and psychological support services at the Leukaemia Foundation.
"Fundraising for everybody post-COVID has been very difficult, so this will make a huge impact for people," Mr Tanti said.
"Someone just goes off because of a tragedy and raises that sort of money and it blitzes everybody over the past 40 years in terms of fundraising.
"It is significant," he said.
Billie Grace was three years old when she was rushed to Sydney for medical tests. After a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and a severe blood infection, she returned on October 22, and passed away the next day.
For now at least the Hills are looking forward to a break with family over Christmas, a chance to relax, reflect and celebrate the success of the fundraiser.
"We can't bring her back but out of a very bad situation, something very good came out of it," Mr Hill said.
