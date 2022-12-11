Canberra's Matt Millar became the first three-time winner of a Blitz event at Howlong Golf Resort on Sunday.
Fresh from a seventh placing at last week's Australian Open, Millar backed up a third placing and a win in pro-am events during the week with a playoff win.
"The stadium holes suit me as my short game is where I usually do my best work," he suggested.
A recent innovation, Blitz is the game's version of T20 cricket with the 24 professionals tackling a six-hole event, with the field then halved for a mini three-hole format.
Millar, fellow Australian Open competitor Matt Stieger, Jack Wilson and Ruben Lal won through to the final, which is played on a shorter, modified stadium hole, in front of the clubhouse.
The quartet all shot three, taking them to an extra hole.
Stieger and Wilson both missed their putts and when Millar landed a three-metre putt, it eliminated the first two players.
Lal had a slightly shorter putt than Millar, on a different line, but it lipped out.
"It took a lot of the edge and just fell out the back of the hole, so you feel for him, it was a good putt," Millar acknowledged.
Millar picked up almost $2700 of the $15,000 tournament, which is the second time the Border course has hosted the event.
"It's a unique format, so you have to get going early just to get on the front foot and get through the early rounds, but you then have to make sure you have something there ready to go at the end," Millar offered.
"The golf course itself sets up brilliantly for it (Blitz golf), the course is in absolutely fabulous condition, well done to everyone involved."
Millar's win qualfies him for the national final in Adelaide early next month, while Corowa junior Oliver Nelson will contest the amateurs.
"The spectators get a close up view and the way the pros mingled with the juniors and the fans makes the event so different to any other pro event," Howlong Golf Resort general manager Shaun Whitechurch enthused.
