Canberra's Matt Millar wins Howlong Golf Resort Blitz event

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 11 2022 - 7:10pm, first published 6:28pm
Lachlan Barker was one of the professionals to contest the Blitz event at Howlong. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Canberra's Matt Millar became the first three-time winner of a Blitz event at Howlong Golf Resort on Sunday.

