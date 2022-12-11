Perennial finalists Lavington posted one of its lowest scores in years when hammered by Tallangatta on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Panthers, who admittedly are understrength, were rolled for just 68 at their No. 2 ground.
The Bushies coasted to a 10-wicket win.
Lavington is missing Riverina representatives Nathan Brown (Achilles) and Luke Docherty (stress fracture in lower right leg), while Matt Sharp also didn't take his place.
But the Panthers have prided themselves on remaining competitive and they generally have for more than a decade.
Extras top-scored for the home outfit with the Bushies sending down 19 wides.
Ryan Brown, who started the year as the strike bowler but has manufactured himself into an all-rounder, made the most runs with the bat with 10.
Due to a lack of form and circumstances outside their control, the Panthers will head into the final game before Christmas without a win since they toppled East Albury in round seven on November 19.
Lavington lost to Albury last weekend and had the bye and a match abandoned due to wet weather, prior to that.
The club (33 points) has slipped into a share of fifth spot with Tallangatta.
The competition has hit the halfway mark of the regular season.
And even though there's still 11 rounds remaining, the association is on the verge of losing four clubs as finals contenders.
East Albury sits half a win outside the top six, but from there New City (two wins out on 21 points), long-time powerhouse Wodonga (18), Wodonga Raiders (18) and Corowa (12) are on the verge of falling out of contention.
New City meets its nearest neighbour Lavington on Saturday and needs a win to remain in the hunt.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga Raiders and Wodonga meet, while Corowa is away to unbeaten top team North Albury.
