The Border Mail

Wodonga topples Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in O and M Bowls

By Mason Bayliss
Updated December 11 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 7:50pm
Wodonga's David King played in his team's winning rink.

Wodonga won the battle of the undefeated teams against Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in Ovens and Murray Bowls A1 pennant on Saturday.

