Wodonga won the battle of the undefeated teams against Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in Ovens and Murray Bowls A1 pennant on Saturday.
The home team won 91-62 in what promised to be match of the season so far.
Kylie Whitehead skipped her first match for the season and was a convincing 23-shot winner, thanks to brilliant performances from Ashley Bates and Chris Bird.
Peter McLarty also posted a seven-shot win.
Third-placed Wangaratta toppled Benalla by 10 shots.
Maurie Braden was the only winning side for Wangaratta, but his rink was superb, winning 26-7.
Chris Cooney and Robert Mitchell grabbed small wins for Benalla, while Geoff Kidd and Ian Brimblecombe played out a 16-all draw.
Myrtleford put in a flawless performance at home to jump to sixth spot and keep in touch with the four.
The home team mustered a 44-shot victory against Kiewa.
Myrtleford secured three of the four rinks with Mary Tragardh leading from the front with a stunning and convincing 21-shot win over Rob Bartel's rink.
In the final game, Rutherglen took home all available points away to Yarrawonga.
As a result, Rutherglen has jumped Benalla into fourth place.
Perry Vaccaro (25-13), Chris Langdon (28-17) and Ian Baskett (27-20) were all comfortable winners, while Shawn McMahon also secured a win in a harder fought battle against Ian Woods 23-20.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The final round before the Christmas break will be played on Saturday.
