THERE is a shortage of soccer grounds in Albury-Wodonga, a draft sport and recreation strategy has found.
The report is a Two Cities, One Community initiative and it will go before Monday night's Albury Council meeting.
It involved 19 sports: athletics, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, cricket, croquet, cycling, football, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby league, rugby union, soccer, softball, table tennis, tennis, touch football and volleyball.
It found a deficit of soccer fields with a call to have rectangular grounds factored into plans for Thurgoona Wirlinga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was also a slight shortfall in cricket ovals with a particular lack of publicly available nets.
Developments at Baranduda Fields and East Albury's Ian Barker Fields are expected to aid soccer and cricket.
It was determined there was a glut of tennis courts, particularly grass ones, and not all meet national guidelines with a rationalisation program floated as a potential response.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.