The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Soccer and cricket in the Twin Cities have a shortage of fields, a new report for Albury-Wodonga councils has found

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury United and Boomers playing at Jelbart Park, one of the soccer grounds in Lavington. A report has found more pitches are needed to cater to the sport.

THERE is a shortage of soccer grounds in Albury-Wodonga, a draft sport and recreation strategy has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.