THERE are 11 sleeps until Christmas Day.
My youngest has two days left of primary school. Forever.
There are few fresh-cut Christmas trees shorter than seven feet (213 centimetres) to be bought anywhere on the Border.
There is a 98 per cent chance I will not enjoy the new Harry and Meghan documentary now showing on television.
Netflix knows me well!
Statistics aside, we're now in the thick of the festive season.
After a couple of years of COVID-19 interruptions, everything is back, maybe bigger than ever.
Even school nights are crammed full of endless opportunities to celebrate the end of the year.
There's so much marketing hype for the whole family to be decked out in Christmas PJs. This can set you back big bucks. Even if you're happy for the kids to have Christmas PJs, do Dad and the dog need to be in the same set? Stop, drop, resist. Do not roll over!
Here's what won't add value to your festive season:
Here's what will definitely add value to your festive season:
Sleep tight now until Christmas!
Remember, you don't need to match your moodle to make the most of the festive season.
