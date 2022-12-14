Matching PJs: There's so much marketing hype for the whole family to be decked out in Christmas PJs. This can set you back big bucks. Even if you're happy for the kids to have Christmas PJs, do Dad and the dog need to be in the same set? Stop, drop, resist. Do not roll over! The same applies to Christmas sheets, bedding and bath towels now appearing in shop windows everywhere.

That's a wrap: Don't fall for festive wrap. Buy recycled brown paper. It doesn't have a season and can be used year-round for any occasion.

Screen time: Switch off for a few days if social media is getting you down.

Endless shopping: Make a Christmas list and stay on task when shopping. Do not peek in other people's trolleys as tempting as it is. They have different lists, budgets and priorities.