There's an air of evenness about Cricket Albury Wodonga's Provincial first grade competition this season.
On any given day the so called bottom sides can, and have, pushed premiership fancies right to the wire.
And while it may not always transpire in a underdog win, it makes for premium entertainment.
Saturday saw 10th placed Wodonga Raiders place top side North Albury in hot water, before an inspired comeback in the second act granted the Hoppers a gritty result.
Last season's wooden spooners New City have already doubled their win tally from the 2021/22 campaign, and though they fell to East Albury in round 11, the gap between the ladders' highest and lowest rungs isn't as clear cut as previous years.
Likewise in the T20 format, lowest ranked side Corowa took the game to Albury in round two of the competition with last season's first grade runner up only sneaking home in the final over.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It's something which is evident to Crows vice captain Matthew Tom, who said it is great for the competition.
"It's a really even competition across the board this year," he said.
"I think anyone could beat any other side on their day from one to 11.
"You're certainly never out of it, you've just got to try and win those close games."
