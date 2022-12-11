The Border Mail

Sydney Thunder's Tanveer Sangha says Rilee Rossouw will dominate Big Bash

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:47am, first published 10:53am
Sydney Thunder's Tanveer Sangha is battling a back issue, but is hoping to play against Hobart at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve. Sangha brought the Big Bash trophy to the Border on Sunday and hosted a clinic with children in Albury's QE2 Square. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sidelined Sydney Thunder leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha says a team-mate who sits just outside the top 10 for longest sixes will shine in the Big Bash.

