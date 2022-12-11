Sidelined Sydney Thunder leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha says a team-mate who sits just outside the top 10 for longest sixes will shine in the Big Bash.
South African Rilee Rossouw struck the first century of the recent T20 World Cup and the fourth fastest of all-time when he hammered Bangladesh for 109 runs off only 56 deliveries, including eight sixes and seven fours, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"Rilee Rossouw is definitely going to take the tournament by storm and I think he'll absolutely dominate, just watching him in the World Cup and seeing him play all around the (T20) franchises," Sangha praised.
"He's so hard to bowl at, he's got so many strengths, he plays all around the ground, hits the ball very hard, he told me the other day he's hit a 114m six."
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi boasts the game's longest recorded six, with an astonishing 153m hit against South Africa in 2013, while West Indian Chris Gayle rounds out the top 10 with a 116m effort against India in 2010.
The left-handed Rossouw will look to make an immediate impact when the Thunder kick-starts the tournament on Tuesday night against Melbourne Stars at Canberra's Manuka Oval.
The Thunder will host Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve, from 3.30pm.
"I think it's going to be absolutely amazing, I've been to the New Year's Eve game in Adelaide and it was unbelievable," Sangha enthused.
"It looks like it's going to be a really good night and there's a pitch party after it, I don't know why you would be anywhere else."
