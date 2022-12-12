Pauline Willis has spoken of her shock and huge pride at being granted life membership of the Albury Tigers.
Netball president at the Sportsground for 12 years, Willis has been recognised alongside Karlee Nolan, who played her 300th game for the club last season.
Willis first got involved in 2006 when daughter Justine, then 15, started playing for Albury's C-grade and two years later, she stepped into the presidency.
Whether it was getting players on court, organising the committee, looking after uniforms or selling raffle tickets, Willis threw herself into the role headlong.
"Every time I walked in with the netball, it was a feeling of excitement and it was so uplifting," she said.
"We had so many exciting games and it was just a great experience to be part of the journey.
"The people I worked with, the ones who helped, they made it special but it was really my love of the girls.
"The girls were very respectful and my daughter ended up playing A-grade fairly quickly so I became involved with her friends as well."
Willis' role meant she was able to witness Justine's playing career first-hand.
"That was so special," Willis said.
"That was one reason I did it.
"She was there all the time, so I may as well have been with her!
"My other family had left home by then and I just wanted to share the journey with her, which was incredible.
"We played finals, she won a best and fairest and I loved it.
"A lot of those older girls are lifelong friends now and the club people that I had a lot to do with are good friends as well."
The news of her life membership is still sinking in.
"That is an absolute honour," Willis said.
"I'm blown away by it, very humbled.
"You don't do these jobs for the recognition or the accolades, you do them because you love them but to have that recognition means other people maybe have appreciated what you've done along the way.
"There was often something I'd have to put off because I was committed to the netball but my family are very proud that the club has recognised my work and it's nice to have your kids appreciate and feel proud of you."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.