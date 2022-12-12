The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pauline Willis and Karlee Nolan granted life membership of the Albury Tigers

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Willis at the Sportsground. Picture by Ash Smith

Pauline Willis has spoken of her shock and huge pride at being granted life membership of the Albury Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.