Belvoir co-coach Matt Jaensch has praised opening bowlers David Perkins and Nick Green as the Eagles hold down second spot in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Jaensch claimed the club's first five-wicket haul this season on Saturday, tearing through Corowa to capture 5-32.
The Eagles sit two wins behind runaway leaders North Albury.
"It's good that we're sharing the workload this year," he explained.
"Dave Perkins and Nick Green, they've been fantastic opening up the innings and Zac Simmonds is really starting to hit his straps again."
Green has 14 wickets at 13.7, Perkins 12 at 14.7 and Jaensch 13 at 13.8.
Interestingly, the Eagles have bowled first in every game.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And Belvoir hosts North Albury in Tuesday night's T20, while East Albury hosts New City, Tallangatta is home to Wodonga, Wodonga Raiders meet Corowa and Albury hosts St Patrick's.
