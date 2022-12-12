The Border Mail

Belvoir co-coach Matt Jaensch praises bowlers David Perkins and Nick Green

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 12 2022 - 3:39pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's almost a year to the day when Belvoir quick Matt Jaensch claimed his best CAW figures of 7-22 in a stunning upset of North Albury.

Belvoir co-coach Matt Jaensch has praised opening bowlers David Perkins and Nick Green as the Eagles hold down second spot in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.