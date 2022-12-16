Unique estate offers ultimate in privacy

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
For more than 147 years "Fairview Park" has been considered one of the premium rural properties in the Tallangatta Valley region.
The property comprises 180 acres of highly-improved pastures, gently undulating terrain and beautiful creek flats, ideal for fattening cattle.
Central to the property is a most stunning garden, famous to the area and host of many open days along with a timeless red brick homestead overlooking the incredible views.
The significant red brick home (circa 1940) with beautiful ornate features includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal lounge, sun room, dining room, kitchen/meals, high ceilings, excellent storage and full length verandah, is nestled in an elevated position overlooking the Tallangatta Creek.
Showcasing extraordinary vision, the beautifully created large formal garden surrounding the home has been nurtured for generations to create a seasonal family retreat.
"This is a unique country estate offering the ultimate in privacy and a rare historic landholding," selling agent Billy Jones said.
Mature established trees provide wonderful summer shade with numerous seasonal highlights including green and gold poplars, liquid ambers, claret and golden ash, pin oaks, silver birch, Manchurian pears, magnolias and weeping elms.
Numerous perennial borders provide a splash of colour throughout the growing season.
A highlight of "Fairview Park" is the permanent water security, gravity fed to the house and various troughs via a never-failing well and stored in a header tank, plus an average 900mm yearly rainfall.
Approximately 600-metres of Tallangatta Creek frontage is also included, separating 35 acres of fertile creek flats.
Farming improvements include: airstrip, cattle yards, ramp and crush, horse yards, stables with three stalls and tack room, two hay sheds, two-door machinery shed, two single garages plus carport, excellent fencing, self-contained caravan under separate roof, garden sheds, greenhouse, orchard, vegetable garden and chicken coop.
"Fairview Park" is 20 minutes from Tallangatta and 45 minutes from Albury/Wodonga along the Murray Valley Highway with local school bus pick up 50 metres from the front gate.
