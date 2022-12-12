Students took aim at class-made targets at a Wodonga rifle range on Monday.
The steel biathlon targets were welded and constructed during last year's COVID lockdowns by former students at Wodonga Flexible Learning Centre.
Though their makers graduated before seeing the targets on display, 15-year-old student Clayton Law, his classmate and two teachers made a morning of rifle sports at the SSAA Wodonga Rifle Range.
"Twelve months ago we finished a couple of targets for the rifle club. Students practised their welding skills and construction skills," building and construction teacher Ian Franzke said.
"This is a bit of an end of year reward for the work that they've been doing."
Mr Franzke's is described as a hands on learning artisan teacher. He teaches technology skills at both Wodonga and Benalla flexible learning campuses.
"Hands on learning, it is an incredible class. For instance, I bought a tiny house that these guys built. It was incredible," music technology teacher Josh Lovett said.
Mr Lovett said the learning centre model was created to provide an alternative educational environment "for disengaged youth".
"Because it is flexible it is so tailored to individual student need," Mr Lovett said.
"We can be flexible and create a timetable that is more student centred."
On Monday tens of thousands of students woke up to the release of results for the Victorian Certificate of Education, with many hoping for a ranking that would secure a place at their university of choice.
Mr Lovett and Mr Franzke said the VCE was less front of mind for the 120-odd students at the learning centre, where the curriculum for the Certificate of Applied Learning [VCAL] is more popular.
"It's not a big deal for us," Mr Franzke said.
"We have kids who are achieving VCE classes but we're probably more of a VCAL focused school," Mr Lovett said.
Bob Cranage, president of the SSAA Victoria Biathlon Wodonga range, was grateful for the targets and the students' interest.
"These students who do not fit within the mainstream of secondary education have made a significant contribution to the sport of biathlon and the target systems we are using out at SSAA," Mr Cranage said.
