The wait is over for Victorian students, as results for their final exams are released.
From 7am Monday high school students across the state could access results for the Victorian Certificate of Education [VCE] and Certificate of Applied Learning [VCAL], with many hoping for a ranking that would secure their university of choice.
"Watching the clock tick was really scary. I opened it and I was shaking but then I was just crying because I was so happy," Clio said.
Clio is among an increasing number of year 12 students to have received early acceptance to a university. Her plan to study education at Charles Sturt University next year does not hang on her Australian Tertiary Admission Ranking [ATAR] after having been offered a place back in May.
"It took the stress away. The ATAR doesn't really matter, so it was more seeing what I could do," she said.
Principals at Sacred Heart College Yarrawonga, Victory Lutheran College and Catholic College and Wodonga Senior Secondary College each highlighted the challenges faced by the VCE and VCAL school of 2022.
"Each of them has endured great challenges over the past few years," Victory Lutheran College Principal John Thompson said.
He congratulated the "comparatively small cohort" for their results, where seven students scored an ATAR over 90.
This year nearly 50,000 students will finish year 12 with their VCE, a completion rate of 98 per cent. 15,163 students will graduate with their VCAL, a number 6 per cent higher than last year.
Some 13,600 VCE students received a study score of 40 or more, placing them in the top bracket in the state. At Sacred Heart College Yarrawonga, the result of 13 per cent of students achieving these scores was a cause for celebration.
"I'm incredibly proud of the students' achievements navigating the challenges posed by remote learning and the pandemic," Principal Lew Nagle said.
Sports captain Andre O'Connell, who spoke on behalf of graduating class at the Wodonga Senior Secondary College morning tea, said his result confirmed he would go on to study paramedicine.
"Maybe I didn't get the ATAR I wanted but I'm going to get into the course. I'm sure others feel the same way, especially with the early entries," Andre said.
"The past three years have been a blessing. Each year has been special to me."
Andre's classmate Friend Kighoma was announced as the recipient of the Youthrive Victoria scholarship. Friend said her VCE results would see her move to Geelong to pursue journalism.
"Geelong is a rural place and I want to give back to my community," Friend said.
"I really like telling stories. I find hope in stories and in listening to other people's stories.
"I might make documentaries later," she said.
