Dr Stephanie Hodson from Relationships Australia explains how to plan for grief at Christmas time Advertising Feature

Expecting grief as a visitor to your Christmas table may be the thing to make the silly season bearable for those experiencing a loss. Picture from Shutterstock.

It's not often we're told to add 'plan for grief' to our Christmas shopping lists, but it might be just the thing to get you or your loved one through the festive season.

Whether its the first holiday following the death of a close relative or friend, or the first following the end of a marriage or partnership, the sense of loss at a time of collective happiness can exacerbate loneliness and sadness.

Relationships Australia CEO Dr Stephanie Hodson knows all too well how hard Christmas can be following a death.

She lost her 21-year-old son five years ago, just weeks before December 25.

Her family now all make time during Christmas lunch to toast him, drinking his favourite beverage: a tinnie of VB.

"We all hate VB!" she said.

Plan ahead

Dr Hodson said that first Christmas without her son crept up on her.

"I think if I had been planning to feel that grief, had prepared myself for it, it would definitely have helped me," she explained.

There are many ways to incorporate the lost loved one at Christmas.



She's seen families leave a place setting at the table for them; light a candle in their memory; have a meaningful item hung on the tree, and even a photo displayed.

"You have to make sure it's right for you," she said.



"For some, the empty place at the table may be too confronting, and it may be too soon even for the photo."

One family she's counselled decided to make little ornaments out of the lost one's pajamas as a memento to have them close.

Dr Hodson said it's also important to remember that grief and loss also follows after experiencing a divorce or separation.



"We tend to forget that often we will grieve when there's been the loss of a marriage, or the way we thought we were going to live our life," Dr Hodson said.

Care for someone else

Those looking to help someone going through a loss should be mindful that tiredness goes hand-in-hand with grief.

"When you're dealing with those really big grief moments, the world's a bit fuzzy; everything is harder than it normally would be," Dr Hodson said.



"It's about giving the person permission to grieve anyway they want."



Helping take the load off with shopping lists, letting them off the hook with Christmas cards, inviting them out while letting them know it's ok to cancel are all ways to help.

Not talking about that missing person doesn't necessarily assist them, Dr Hodson noted.



"They'll think about them all day, and it'll be on top of their mind," she said.



"So finding a way for everyone to be comfortable, a way to honour that person as they'd want, is a way to manage those thoughts."

Care for yourself

It's quite normal to feel happiness and sadness at the same time, Dr Hodson explained.

"You can be at the most beautiful Christmas lunch, and happy to be with family, but to be desperately missing that person who's not there," she said.



As a society, there's a commonly held misconception that we can only feel one emotion at one time, and feeling both can result in guilt.



"The biggest thing you learn when you've been through one of these major grief events is that you realise it is okay to have big feelings both of joy and sadness at the same time," she said.

