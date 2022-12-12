Lavington has picked up two full-time players in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Jack Driscoll split his time between the Panthers and VFL outfit Werribee last season, while Kai Davies joined Essendon's VFL Development squad in March.
Originally from The Rock-Yerong Creek in the Farrer League, tall utility Driscoll came through the GWS program, where Lavington coach Adam Schneider was an assistant AFL coach until joining the Panthers at the end of 2021.
"As the year went on Jack definitely improved, but I think his breakout game was single ruck when Tim Hanna was away," Schneider suggested.
"The more time he spent in the ruck the better he performed, it was a bonus having him and Tim and that's something we're looking forward to next year as well."
The more time he spent in the ruck the better he performed, it was a bonus having him and Tim.- Adam Schneider
Davies grabbed a premiership with Banyule Bears in the Northern Football League division two after playing 21 senior Ovens and Murray league games with the Panthers, prior to moving to Melbourne.
"He's come back to Albury and has impressed at training, he's a big-bodied backman and that's something we need," Schneider offered.
Davies is 190cms and 100kgs.
Premiership player Macca Hallows had previously nominated the Panthers as his second club as he looks to build on his four games with Essendon VFL.
The Panthers finished last season just outside the top five, on percentage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The club racked up 10 wins from the 18 rounds to trail fifth-placed Myrtleford by around 14 per cent.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.