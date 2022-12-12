THE Wodonga Council has rejected a bid to demolish the grandstand at the city's racecourse.
Racing Wodonga applied to the council to remove the 1926 stand, with a planning consultant's report it submitted stating "retaining and restoring the grandstand is not a practical or feasible option".
"There are several substantial cracks throughout the suspended slab and the supporting posts in the timber frame are rotting, and the main timber beam in the roof is deflecting," the report stated.
A heritage overlay required Racing Victoria to seek a council permit for demolition.
In reply, the council refused the application on various grounds including that "the proposed demolition of the grandstand would have an immediate and irreversible impact on the heritage significance of the place".
Racing Wodonga general manager Steve Wright could not say if his organisation would appeal the decision to VCAT but noted the grandstand had been off limits to spectators since mid last year.
"That grandstand's a 95 year-old building that council has deemed unsafe so it's been out of action for a year now," Mr Wright said.
"Our purpose in putting in an application was to test our options.
"We needed to know what was happening with the grandstand before we could move on with our master plan."
Mr Wright said if the grandstand was demolished there would be a tribute to it, but he noted its location facing the winning post meant it was the ideal site for a function centre which he believes Wodonga is lacking.
Council's decision was made by staff on November 30 after a recommendation from a heritage consultant.
In addition to the historical significance, the bid was rejected because it did not comply with the municipal planning strategy.
The grandstand may be refurbished next year with budgeted funds, subject to council consideration..
