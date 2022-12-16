Strong partnerships between school, parents benefits students at Albury High School Advertising Feature

View + 8 Photos

Albury High School has a proud tradition of excellence in a range of academic, technology, sport and arts fields.



Our academic results, especially in the HSC, consistently demonstrate a strong partnership between students, teachers and support networks at home.



Our purpose is to assist students to move forward with their lives as strong, independent learners into universities, tafe or employment.

Albury High School is a comprehensive high school with an enrolment of 920 students.



This allows the school to offer a broad and responsive curriculum, especially in the senior years.



The school offers VET in construction and hospitality and has close ties with TAFE for TVET.



The school provides a wide range of opportunities to cater for all students.



Over the years, high-potential students have been accelerated in languages, mathematics and music.



As well as consistently achieving strong results in external exams, students are encouraged to enter local and national competitions.



Students are expected to set high goals and develop the skills to achieve them.

Albury High School has a proud sporting heritage and an enviable record in State sporting competitions.



The school and its students experience success at numerous Riverina and NSW CHS championships and sporting teams consistently compete in the finals of NSW Combined High School knockouts.

The school has a strong wellbeing team whose aim is to ensure all students feel safe and secure.



This team works with pivotal wellbeing practices to ensure students are known and recognised within our school community.

Albury High School is proud if its association with the community and especially their involvement in The Albury Project, a Community of Schools and Service programme that supports students and families in a proactive manner.