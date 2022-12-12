The Border Mail

James McPherson eyes win off after mixed week for the stable

By Courtney Rees
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Henty trainer-driver James McPherson has five drives at the Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.

With plans to win the MIA Breeders Plate in a state of flux, Henty trainer-driver James McPherson is looking for a change of luck at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

