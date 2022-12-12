ALBURY Council has voted 7-1 for a new $4.4 million childcare centre to be built, despite 28 objections.
The business approved on Monday night is in South Albury in Macauley Street and it would host 112 children and 18 full-time equivalent staff.
Councillor David Thurley said it was "entirely inappropriate" to compare the South Albury plan with what was put up in September.
"Sackville Street was a tiny block and the scale is nothing like this one but neither is the block as big as this," Cr Thurley said.
South Albury resident Sally Borella raised her objections in a public forum before Monday night's meeting.
She noted the Macauley Street plan was four times larger than Sackville Street, so there should be four times the concern about it.
Greater traffic, noise and devaluation of nearby properties were other concerns.
Ms Borella was frustrated the Sackville Street outcome could not be a precedent.
Councillor Darren Cameron, who was absent for the September decision, was the sole 'no' voter last night.
He said he was somewhat persuaded by Ms Borella's argument and noted Cr Thurley stated other types of enterprises, such as electrical businesses, would not be allowed in residential zones.
"As Cr Thurley pointed out we wouldn't put a commercial business of another type here and I just don't think the location is appropriate," Cr Cameron said.
Councillor Stuart Baker said there was a wider community need for childcare.
"I've given this a lot of consideration and I note every time there is a childcare centre (proposed) there is invariably opposition from those living near it, people living a bit further away generally support it because they know it is required in the community," Cr Baker said.
"I think the council recommendation adequately covers off all the concerns I have."
Councillor Ashley Edwards did not participate in the debate, citing a conflict because she lives in the vicinity of the site earmarked for the centre.
Two homes will be demolished to build the childcare centre which will open from 6.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays.
The report presented to councillors on Monday night described the design of the childcare centre as "sympathetic to the surrounding residential character" and noted a car park at the front of the building would have "surface treatments to soften the appearance of the space".
