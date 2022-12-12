The Border Mail
Man arrested after being caught sleeping in stranger's bed in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 13 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:25am
A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught sleeping in a stranger's bed in Wodonga.

