Man arrested after being caught sleeping in stranger's bed in Wodonga

A man has been arrested after allegedly being caught sleeping in a stranger's bed in Wodonga.
Police were called early Tuesday morning after the man was disturbed inside a William Street home.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said the man had been challenged by one of the occupants.
"The male decamped and was arrested shortly thereafter by police," he said.
"He is in custody."
The man is yet to be interviewed or charged.
Stolen items were recovered on the man.
The victim's daughter took to social media to urge people to lock their doors.
She said her partner, father and two kids had been home at the time.
"Dad went to go to bed just after 12.30am and pulled back his blankets to find some guy sleeping in his bed," the woman said.
"He kept trying to say that his friends said he could sleep here.
"Tried to say he was related to me and dad.
"No idea who he was talking about."
The woman said she had forgotten to lock her rear door after a Christmas party.
Detective Sergeant Drew said such incidents could be traumatic for victims.
"We're not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident," he said.
"It was prompt work by attending police to locate and arrest the suspect."
