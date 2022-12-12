The Border Mail
North East Water installing temporary pipeline to secure Mount Beauty's water supply should landslips occur

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:36am, first published 10:30am
North East Water is taking steps to ensure Mount Beauty's water supply is not at risk of damage from landslips by installing a temporary pipeline. Picture by Mark Jesser

The risk of landslips caused by wet weather has prompted North East Water to begin installing a temporary pipeline to secure Mount Beauty's water supply.

