The risk of landslips caused by wet weather has prompted North East Water to begin installing a temporary pipeline to secure Mount Beauty's water supply.
North East Water said the pipeline was necessary as a contingency should the town's existing raw water line, built higher up the Kiewa River in the 1970s, fail over summer.
"We've already had one recent slip near the current raw water line, which luckily was not impacted," managing director Jo Murdoch said.
"That's why it's extremely important that we have a contingency in place to provide the town with water in the event of a failure, particularly in summer when demand is high.
"This temporary system will involve a diesel powered pump and suction hose set-up at the end of the tailrace."
Ms Murdoch said an above ground pipeline would also be laid out from the tailrace to Embankment Drive and over to the Kiewa Valley Highway to connect to the existing raw water pipeline that feeds the town's water treatment plant.
"Once tested, the pump and most of the pipeline will be removed and stored locally, and then if necessary can be reinstalled quickly," she said.
"I want to assure everyone that the pump and pipework are temporary and for emergency situations only."
Ms Murdoch added a decision on the location of a new permanent raw water pipeline, which has been hotly debated in the town since September 2021, is yet to be made.
"We are currently undertaking an independent project assurance review of the locations shortlisted by the community and key stakeholder reference group," she said.
"We will provide an update on this project in the new year.
"For now, we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding while we undertake the installation and testing for this temporary emergency contingency pipeline."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
