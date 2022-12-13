YOUNG North East farmers are banding together to meet the market for their produce.
Five producers have formed a collective to address the challenges of small-scale farming and selling direct to buyers.
Their new venture, Tenderground, offers organic lamb, free range pork and grass-fed beef through farmers' markets and an online shop.
The founding members of Tenderground include Hanna McCreath and Lachy Hamilton from Allt Farm at Beechworth, Dom Walker from Why Farm at Porepunkah and Ian Congdon and Courtney Young from Woodstock Flour at Rutherglen.
All three farms are dedicated to agroecology and regenerative farming practices.
Tenderground is challenging the "go it alone" paradigm in the farming sector and hope that by collaborating they will be more efficient, productive and resilient.
Ms Young said the collective was formed by a group of friends who saw a chance to share the load.
She said that instead of doing farmers' markets and delivery runs solo, the group would share the cost, time and energy needed to get their produce to market.
"The idea is to share the farmers' markets and hopefully reduce the workload," she said.
"We can sell all of our produce on one stall instead of having three stalls."
Ms Young said value adding farm produce was crucial for small-scale farmers given the cost of land.
She said infrastructure, logistics and marketing costs were also prohibitive for those just starting out.
"We formed this collective because we noticed we all had pretty similar obstacles in terms of how to market our meat," she said.
"We figured it would be a lot easier if we could work it out together.
"It's also fun to be doing this with friends because farming can be quite lonely and stressful; you need that community around you."
Having attended its first farmers' market at Carlton earlier this month, Tenderground will have its second stall at Albury-Wodonga Farmers' Market in Wodonga on Saturday.
Christmas hams will also be on offer.
