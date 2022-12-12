The Border Mail
Lavington's Kai Davies trained with three VFL clubs last season

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 13 2022 - 10:52am, first published 10:22am
Kai Davies has played 21 senior games with Lavington, including the home clash against Myrtleford in 2021.

Kai Davies will return to Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on the back of a unique season where he trained with three VFL clubs.

