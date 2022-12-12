Kai Davies will return to Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on the back of a unique season where he trained with three VFL clubs.
Davies, who turned 21 just last month, started the season with Essendon's Development squad.
"I was in the gym one day and they told me there was no more room on the list and they were bringing in some of the boys from the Northern Territory, so they got rid of 10 of us, pretty suddenly," he confirmed.
"It went down like a lead balloon, it was pretty shattering."
Davies then trained with Collingwood and Werribee in search of that elusive VFL game.
"It just showed the level you need to get to fitness-wise and the dedication you need to give every day to the sport," he added.
The utility admits he needs to improve his fitness after hitting 100kgs.
"Absolutely, I've been in the gym far too much, I haven't been able to run because I had hip impingements," he declared.
"I want to play around that low to mid 90s."
Despite the disappointment of missing a spot at the Bombers, Davies still claimed his first senior flag at Banyule Bears in Northern Football League's division two.
"It was a slow start because I was pretty shattered I didn't get picked up by Essendon, so I nearly came home halfway through the year, but I stuck it out and lucky I did, they're a great club, had a blast and ended up winning a flag," he said.
Davies was desperate to snare a flag with Lavington when it stunned Wangaratta in 2019, but was cut down by injury.
"I broke my ankle in the last home and away round, so I'm pretty keen to come back and be competitive throughout the whole year and hopefully try and get a flag," he suggested.
Grand finalists Wangaratta and Yarrawonga will again start favourites to contest the decider, but Lavington's rapid improvement under first-year coach Adam Schneider last season means the Panthers will be targeting a top five finish, at the very least, after only missing out on percentage.
The Panthers have been given the honour of playing the season's first game, at home to Wodonga on April 1.
The pair is the most likely to push its way into finals after missing the top five, which will only add to the expectation of the new season.
Lavington will eye three straight wins as it then faces the Saints and Roos.
