A seasonal store showcasing products from Border and North East businesses is open in Albury for the first time.
The Lovin' Local pop-up shop has set up in the Globe building on Dean Street with a variety of wares from across the region.
Gerogery Hotel and The Riverina Hamper Co owner Lisa Walters started the concept in 2020 with a temporary store in Wagga, which then expanded to Lavington last year and has now been taken to the Albury CBD.
"A lot of the products we have in store come from people in the local area, but a lot of them are people that are known in local markets as well. They don't just have to wait for a market to be able to get their business and their products out there," she said.
"We're about helping them to also grow their business. We try and support local as much as we can and as often as we can."
Ms Walters said there was "something for everyone", even those hard to buy for at Christmas, with handcrafted timber, candles, clothing and resin boards popular among shoppers. The shop also stocks a range of smallgoods, sauces and sweets, along with Christmas-themed gifts such as baubles, fresh gingerbread and cakes.
More than 50 small businesses have featured in gift hampers for sale in the store.
"A lot of our customers already come from Albury and we've had a lot of repeat customers from last year coming in," Ms Walters said.
"The plan was to be in Albury and it was just a matter of finding the right space. I think the Globe building is is the best spot and we're right across from the post office as well, so we can post to people if needed.
"We've seen an increase in corporate orders as well, because local businesses want to support local."
Ms Walters said the pop-up shop will stay open until at least the end of January.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
