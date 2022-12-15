Wodonga Carols by Candlelight is back in 2022. Gather your family and friends together for Wodonga's biggest Christmas celebration. Bring a chair or throw down the picnic rug to sing along under the stars. Pack a picnic or enjoy the biggest range of food vans yet. Local performers will be backed by the Wodonga Brass Band and Wodonga Carols Choir. The event will be broadcast live on 1494 2AY and wodongacarols.org. Pre-carols entertainment and food vans from 6pm. Proceeds from candle sales go to Albury Wodonga Health.