SING UP
Wodonga Carols By Candlelight, Willow Park, Wodonga, Sunday, December 18, 6pm to 9.30pm
Wodonga Carols by Candlelight is back in 2022. Gather your family and friends together for Wodonga's biggest Christmas celebration. Bring a chair or throw down the picnic rug to sing along under the stars. Pack a picnic or enjoy the biggest range of food vans yet. Local performers will be backed by the Wodonga Brass Band and Wodonga Carols Choir. The event will be broadcast live on 1494 2AY and wodongacarols.org. Pre-carols entertainment and food vans from 6pm. Proceeds from candle sales go to Albury Wodonga Health.
MAGIC UP
A Land of Snow and Ice, Butter Factory Theatre, Saturday, December 17, 10am, 10.40am, 1pm and 1.40pm
A Land of Snow and Ice is a multi-sensory theatre experience for young people and young at heart. Travel via a forest portal to a world of magic and wonder; a place where time begins and Christmas magic resides. On your adventure, interact with Arctic wildlife, spend time with a Nordic shaman, help a wayward SantaCo employee and discover the truth behind a mysterious disappearance.
TURN UP
Murray Youth Performing Arts presents Coppelia, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, December 17, 2pm
Coppelia is a much-loved story for all ages. Set in Galacia, an eastern European village, it features a life-like mechanical doll, an eccentric inventor and mischievous children. Watch as Franz (Luca Della) is mesmerised by the mechanical doll Coppélia (Yael Shemesh), Swanhilda (Vinuthi Siriwardana) and her friends go exploring.
BUY UP
Self Made Christmas Market, 34 Elgin Boulevard, Wodonga, Sunday, December 18, 9am to 1pm
Wrap up the Christmas shopping at the last Self Made Market for the year. There will be plenty of stallholders, ample food and drinks and free family entertainment. Support local creatives and tick off the Christmas list as you go.
PICK UP
Beechworth Berries pick your own, 46 Reids Way, Wooragee, Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, 9am to 4pm
I see red, I see red, I see red! Buy or pick your own strawberries, blackberries and raspberries at Beechworth Berries. Bring hats, sunscreen and the kids for fun a day out; then relax on the deck with an ice cream.
STOCK UP
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples for Christmas. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
