The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, December 17-18, 2022

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 16 2022 - 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Carols By Candlelight returns to Willow Park on Sunday.

SING UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.