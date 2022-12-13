Xy Beale led the way for Albury Athletics with two gold medals at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships.
Beale won the under-17 women's discus competition with a throw of 45.44m and followed that with another dominant display in the shot put, where a personal best of 16.09m ranked her first.
That means Beale has now won three consecutive national shot put titles and has been the All Schools discus champion since under-14s.
Bella Pasquali clocked a superb time of 54.96 seconds to win the under-17 women's 400m and she also helped Victoria 'A' to a silver medal in the under-18 mixed 4x400m relay.
The gold rush continued with Logan Sandland, who won the under-17 men's hammer (60.26m) and Alec Franzke, who ran to under-15 men's 3000m glory in a time of 9:06.06.
Kijana McCowan cleared 1.68m in the under-15 women's high jump, claiming a silver medal and missing gold by just two centimetres.
There was another silver medal for Dakira Cooper in the under-17 women's javelin and bronze for Hayley Whitsed in the under-16 women's 3000m.
"It was a fantastic weekend," coach Jason Anderson said.
"We're not a huge club, around 100 members, and we sent 10 percent of our kids to All Schools.
"Every single kid made a final, top eight, and there were medals galore."
