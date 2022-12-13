The Border Mail
Xy Beale wins discus and shot put gold at Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
Double gold medalist Xy Beale.

Xy Beale led the way for Albury Athletics with two gold medals at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships.

