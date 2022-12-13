Utility and trailer stolen from Beechworth, police seek information

Police are seeking help to locate a stolen utility and trailer.
The white 1991 Toyota HiLux was taken from Finch Street in Beechworth between 6pm on Sunday and 10.30am on Monday.
The vehicle had an unregistered trailer attached.
The trailer contained tools and green waste.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5728 1032 or 1800 333 000.
