Lavington salon Natural Beauty moving into Compleat Angler fishing tackle store owned by Russell Mason

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:45am
Natural Beauty managing director Sarah Weathers is excited to move her business into Russell Mason's former fishing tackle store on Wagga Road. Picture by Mark Jesser

A long-running Border fishing tackle shop is undergoing a major transformation to a skin and beauty studio.

Local News

