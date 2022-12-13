A long-running Border fishing tackle shop is undergoing a major transformation to a skin and beauty studio.
The Wagga Road building, which had housed Russell Mason's fishing supplies store, Compleat Angler, since 1996, before he sold it to retire this year, will be taken over by skin, body and makeup business Natural Beauty in the new year.
Managing director Sarah Weathers started the venture 15 years ago and said it would be her fourth move having outgrown her three previous Lavington salons.
Ms Weathers is confident she won't need to relocate again once the shift from her current shop in the Northpoint precinct between Wagga and Griffith roads takes place.
"It's probably four times the size of the shop we're currently in," she said.
"We've got five therapists working in my current salon and the last few months we could be taking more bookings, but we just don't have the space.
"Moving will mean we'll be able to put on more staff and a couple of apprentices next year, because we'll have the space to train up to new therapists.
"We'll also go into a few extra areas and add a few new treatments to our service menu as well."
Mr Mason said he was "more than happy" to see a Border business take over the store.
"It's good for the area for sure. It would have been nice to see a tackle shop go in there, but things move on," he said.
"They're a nice young couple and hopefully they can be there another 26 years.
"I'll recommend to any fishermen if they need a manicure or pedicure that they should go there and support the old shop (laughs)."
Ms Weathers was delighted to remain in Lavington.
"I grew up at Henty, so I've got a lot of clients from Henty, Jindera, Walla, Thurgoona and it's not far for people to come out to us from in town," she said.
"Being around the corner, our clients can pretty much park in the same spot and walk from where we are now to our new shop."
A complete fit-out of the building will take place in the coming months and Ms Weathers hoped to have the doors open by April.
"We wanted something that was basically a big, empty space, where we could then design the salon exactly how we wanted it," she said.
"My husband is a graphic designer and is designing all the interior of the salon."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
